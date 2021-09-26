45 POs, 71 CAs arrested in a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Police have arrested 45 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 71 court absconders (CAs) during a crackdown launched across the district during last seven days, a police officials said on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, a special team of proclaimed offender staff, CIA staff, district police and Elite force launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders.

The team apprehended 45 POs and 71 CAs during the last seven days.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases, police sources said.

The CPO Munir Masood Marth said in a statement that crackdown against proclaimed offenders was continued on daily basis under a mission to eradicate crime from the district. He said that crime ratio was decreasing gradually after the successful crackdown against criminals.

He lauded the performance of the police team and directed them to speed up action against criminals.