45 Power Pilferers Netted In MEPCO Region
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 45 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Sunday.
The MEPCO task force have raided at various places and got registered 18 new cases and caught four power pilferers red handed.
