45 private hospitals licensed to treat Covid-19 patients: PHC

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has certified 45 private hospitals in 11 cities of the province to treat novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has certified 45 private hospitals in 11 cities of the province to treat novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

According to the PHC spokesperson, the PHC conducted special inspections of 71 private hospitals in the wake of second wave of the pandemic and found 45 of these in 11 cities ready to treat Covid-19 patients.

The spokesperson said special inspections were conducted of 33 hospitals in Lahore, eight each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan, Sargodha 5, Gujranwala 4, while one each in Chiniot, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

He said out of these 71, 45 hospitals have isolation wards and high-dependency units, and the facilities of intensive care units (ICUs) and ventilators have also been made available for serious patients.

After guidance of the PHC, 45 hospitals have been prepared to ensure timely reporting, and given access to the dashboard of the Health department, which will help in getting a true picture of the number of patients and treatment facilities available.