45 private hospitals ready to treat COVID-19 patients

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has conducted special inspection and guided to prepare 45 private hospitals in eight cities for treating COVID-19 patients.

Among these hospitals, 18 are in Lahore, Faisalabad 10, five each in Multan and Sargodha, Gujranwala 3, Rawalpindi 2 while one each in Narowal and Lodhran.

These hospitals have developed isolation wards and high dependency units where 966 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients. In these healthcare establishments, the facilities of intensive care units and ventilators have been made available for serious patients.

Moreover, in 40 hospitals, including 18 in Lahore, reporting of the COVID-19 patients has been ensured. These have been given access to the dashboard of the Health department, the PHC sources added.