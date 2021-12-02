45 professional beggars, drug paddlers nabbed during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The police have claimed to have nabbed as many as 45 professional beggars and drug paddlers in its first day crackdown launched against such elements across the region.

In line with special instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Munir Masood Marth, crackdown against professional beggars and drug peddlers was underway in Multan Region.

The police also registered 23 drug cases and recovered 6 kilogramme hashish and 1160 grams Ice.

RPO said that special measures were being taken to keep educational institutions drug free.

He urged the parents to pay special attention to their children and monitor their activities.

He also directed the police officials to take stern action against the beggars and drug pushers .