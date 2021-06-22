45 profiteers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 45 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that the magistrates inspected 1,016 shops in 61 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items. They found 45 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposed Rs 77,000 fine on them.