45 profiteers fined in Islamabad

The price magistrates, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) fined Rs 200,000 to 45 shop owners across the city for not complying official rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The price magistrates, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) fined Rs 200,000 to 45 shop owners across the city for not complying official rates.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) during routine checking inspected 90 shops in various sectors of the city and fined to 45 violators, ICT spokesman on Friday said.

Besides daily price checking, the ACs were assigned to monitor the daily auction proceedings regularly at I-11 Sabzi Mandi to help the buyers for purchasing fruits and vegetable on control prices, he added.

To ensure the price control and facilitate the public, he said all the shopkeepers were strictly warned to display official rate list issued by the city administration of essential commodities and sell them accordingly.

He urged the buyers to lodge complaints against fleecers on Pakistan Citizens Portal App for stern actions against the violators.

Meanwhile, in another action the ICT teams also sealed a petrol agency, one bakery and a Dry baccy" 'Naswar' factory for commercial establishment at sector I-14 and H-14 besides registering cases against culprits, the spokesman added.