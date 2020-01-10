UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Profiteers Fined In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

45 profiteers fined in Islamabad

The price magistrates, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) fined Rs 200,000 to 45 shop owners across the city for not complying official rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The price magistrates, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) fined Rs 200,000 to 45 shop owners across the city for not complying official rates.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) during routine checking inspected 90 shops in various sectors of the city and fined to 45 violators, ICT spokesman on Friday said.

Besides daily price checking, the ACs were assigned to monitor the daily auction proceedings regularly at I-11 Sabzi Mandi to help the buyers for purchasing fruits and vegetable on control prices, he added.

To ensure the price control and facilitate the public, he said all the shopkeepers were strictly warned to display official rate list issued by the city administration of essential commodities and sell them accordingly.

He urged the buyers to lodge complaints against fleecers on Pakistan Citizens Portal App for stern actions against the violators.

Meanwhile, in another action the ICT teams also sealed a petrol agency, one bakery and a Dry baccy" 'Naswar' factory for commercial establishment at sector I-14 and H-14 besides registering cases against culprits, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Petrol Price All

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

20 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

21 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

21 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

18 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.