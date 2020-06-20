45 PSVs fined, 24 impounded over violation of SOPs, overcharging

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 45 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 24 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), social distancing and overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 45 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 24 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), social distancing and overcharging.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA, Mehar Ghulam Abbas along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city on Friday and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs. 42000 on 45 Violators while 24 vehicles were also impounded.

Secretary RTA has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.