45 shops sealed over non payment of rent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Taking notice of on complaints from Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PKHA) regarding non payment of outstanding dues of a rented public land since three years, the district administration sealed 45 shops.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Izza Arshad visited a plaza on Bakshu pull here on Friday along with police and official concerned.

She sealed 45 shops and also recovered a major amount of outstanding dues from defaulters.

It is to mention here that the authority concerned had previously issued various notices and reminders to the defaulters for execution of rent agreement but no payment was made.

The authority thus requested deputy commissioner to take notice of the issue.