45 shops sealed over SOPs in lahore

The district administration sealed 45 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 74,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 45 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 74,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 13 shops and imposed fine Rs 20,000 for SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed various shops in Barkat Market while AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 13 shops, two marriage halls and two restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 15 shops and stores in Shalimar area and imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on violators.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed Rahat Bakers and Sweets in Cantt area for not following the corona related SOPs.