45 students complete internship with traffic police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 45 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) have completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police and were educated about traffic rules and road safety measures.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Following one of such programs, the 11th batch of CUST students completed their internship with ITP and they were educated about traffic rules, road safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that efforts were underway to promote friendly policing in the city. He said that young generation was our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude was crucial for safe road environment in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.