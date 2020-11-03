45 suspected criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::The district police during a crackdown have arrested 45 suspected persons including seven proclaimed offenders, four facilitators of criminal elements during the month of October and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The spokesman of Mardan police Tuesday said that on the special directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah the district police conducted various search and strike operations in the district and recovered 953 gram hashish, two AK-47 gun, one Kalashnikove, two Rifles, one Short-gun and 13 pistols from 45 suspected criminals while nine unregistered tenants, two illegal staying foreigners were also apprehended.

The police also recovered 149 motorbikes and cars while data of 151 suspected persons was checked and 33 were booked under section 107/151 and 12 persons under section 55/109.