UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Suspected Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

45 suspected criminals arrested

MARDAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::The district police during a crackdown have arrested 45 suspected persons including seven proclaimed offenders, four facilitators of criminal elements during the month of October and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The spokesman of Mardan police Tuesday said that on the special directive of District Police Officer Zahidullah the district police conducted various search and strike operations in the district and recovered 953 gram hashish, two AK-47 gun, one Kalashnikove, two Rifles, one Short-gun and 13 pistols from 45 suspected criminals while nine unregistered tenants, two illegal staying foreigners were also apprehended.

The police also recovered 149 motorbikes and cars while data of 151 suspected persons was checked and 33 were booked under section 107/151 and 12 persons under section 55/109.

Related Topics

Police Mardan October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

17 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

33 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

55 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

56 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

1 hour ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.