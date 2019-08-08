45 vehicles challaned over traffic rules violations in Sargodha

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority has challaned 45 vehicles over violation of the traffic rules and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Secretary District Regional Transport Authority has challaned 45 vehicles over violation of the traffic rules and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on them.

The authorities said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against violation of the traffic rules and the use of sub-standard CNG cylinders in vehicles, Secretary DRTA Bilal Feroz along with police teams checked several vehicles at Khushab-Mianwali Road and impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents.