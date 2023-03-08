45 vehicles impounded over illegal LPG cylinder use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles with illegal LPG cylinders and impounded 45 vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided various places in the city and issued 'challans' (tickets) to 21 vehicles and also caught 29 violators for using illegal cylinders.

Secretary RTA said that 75 cases were registered and 74 vehicles impounded in a week. Likewise, 53 vehicles were issued tickets, whereas 73 vehicle drivers and owners were also caught.

He said that action was being taken against illegal routes and a special squad had also been formed for overloading and fare checking.