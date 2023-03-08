UrduPoint.com

45 Vehicles Impounded Over Illegal LPG Cylinder Use

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

45 vehicles impounded over illegal LPG cylinder use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles with illegal LPG cylinders and impounded 45 vehicles.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin raided various places in the city and issued 'challans' (tickets) to 21 vehicles and also caught 29 violators for using illegal cylinders.

Secretary RTA said that 75 cases were registered and 74 vehicles impounded in a week. Likewise, 53 vehicles were issued tickets, whereas 73 vehicle drivers and owners were also caught.

He said that action was being taken against illegal routes and a special squad had also been formed for overloading and fare checking.

Related Topics

LPG Vehicles Vehicle RTA

Recent Stories

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

51 seconds ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

58 seconds ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

21 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

31 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

31 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.