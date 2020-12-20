45 water filtration plants installed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said more than 45 water filtration plants were being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people Addressing the inauguration ceremony of water filtration plants in village Kamalpur Musa and Tajak, he said the project was completed with the cost of Rs. 60 million to prevent people from water born diseases.

He said these water filteration plants were being installed in Attock, Hasanabdal, Hazro, Waisa, Chechian, Khaqwani, Bolianwal, Golra, Haji Shah, Haroon, Malik Mala, Yaseen, Kalu Kalan, Formali, Jalalia, Hameed, Nartopa, Mararia and Ghorghushti. The advisor said the incumbent government was ensuring provision of basic facilities to people utilising maximum available resources.

He said due to the concrete policies of the government, country was heading on the right direction of development.

Malik Amin said soon gas facility would also be provided to different villages of NA 55 and NA 56 Attock.

Commenting on narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) he said, its agenda was based on vested interests having no concerns with the problems of the people and democracy.

He said the government would complete its tenure and next elections would be held in 2023.

Amin said government was ready to have negotiations with PDM except National Reconciliation Ordinance, which could not be given at any cost.

Later, Malik Amin Aslam visited Rural Health Center Rangoo where he was briefed about the health facilities being provided to the people of area.