45-year old held upon sexually assaulting 12-year old girl in Lahore

Police have arrested a 45-year old suspect involved in sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl in Johar Town, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Police have arrested a 45-year old suspect involved in sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl in Johar Town, Lahore.According to police the suspect identified as Khursheed alias Pappu, resident of Shah Di Khoi Johar Town was the neighbor of the victim girl.

The suspect was sexually assaulting the girl after threatening her continuously.Parents have taken the girl to the hospital after her condition became worse where they knew that girl is pregnant.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.