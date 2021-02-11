450-acre state land retrieved in six days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved 450 acres, 7 kanals and 2 marlas state land from qabza mafia in Faisalabad during the last six days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that a vigorous campaign was in full swing against land grabbers and during this drive, the local administration, with the help of police and other departments, succeeded in retrieving the state land. The land was commercial, agricultural and residential in nature, which had the market value of Rs 3,677 million.

Giving some details, he said that 9-marla state land worth Rs 2 billion was retrieved in the Tehsil City while in the Tehsil Sadar 95 acres, 6 kanals and 9 marlas land worth Rs 480 million was retrieved.

Similarly, 10 acres, 3 kanal and 17 marlas land worth Rs 10 million was retrieved in Tehsil Jaranwala whereas 223 acres and one-kanal land worth Rs 380 million was retrieved in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 38 acres, one kanal and 14 marlas land worth Rs 70 million was retrieved in Tehsil Sammundri and 83 acres, one kanal and 14 marlas land worth Rs 115 million was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, he added.