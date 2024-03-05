Open Menu

450 Cholistan Land Allotments Orders Being Issued Daily: MD CDA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:36 PM

The Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority, Rao Nadim Akhtar, has stated that following the recent allotment of land in Cholistan as per the notification dated September 13, 2019, as many as 450 allotment orders are being issued daily to the selected individuals through lucky draw

Successful applicants in the draw are advised to submit their applications for obtaining the allotment orders along with their copies of national identity cards at the MD CDA office and receive the payment receipt for rent submission to obtain the allotment order.

According to the issued schedule through the lucky draw, successful individuals from Union Council islam Garh, Tehsil Liaquatpur, District Rahim Yar Khan, Union Council 75 DB, Tehsil Yazman, District Bahawalpur, and Union Council Meergarh, Tehsil Fort Abbas, District Bahawalnagar have been informed by the revenue staff.

Furthermore, for more information on this matter, informational desks have been established at the tehsil level in the office of the Cholistan Development Authority.

