450 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated 400 kites and 5 strings following arrest of three kite sellers here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police raided and held kite seller namely Muhammad Irfan and confiscated 220 kites and 2 strings from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Taj Muhammad and recovered 200 kites and 3 strings from his custody while Sadiqabad police arrested Rehman Ali and confiscated 30 kites from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.