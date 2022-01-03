UrduPoint.com

450 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 07:41 PM

450 kites confiscated during raid

On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated 400 kites and 5 strings following arrest of three kite sellers here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police IGP, Police carried out an operation and confiscated 400 kites and 5 strings following arrest of three kite sellers here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police raided and held kite seller namely Muhammad Irfan and confiscated 220 kites and 2 strings from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Taj Muhammad and recovered 200 kites and 3 strings from his custody while Sadiqabad police arrested Rehman Ali and confiscated 30 kites from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Rela ..

Reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay highlighted positive aspect ..

4 minutes ago
 Schools established to educate children of brick k ..

Schools established to educate children of brick kiln workers

4 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital to conduct omicron confirmation t ..

Nishtar Hospital to conduct omicron confirmation test

4 minutes ago
 Situation on Border With Belarus Remains Tense - P ..

Situation on Border With Belarus Remains Tense - Polish Border Guard

4 minutes ago
 Hasaan Khawar regrets Murtaza Wahab statement abou ..

Hasaan Khawar regrets Murtaza Wahab statement about national health card

7 minutes ago
 Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off se ..

Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off service

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.