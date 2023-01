(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two kite sellers and recovered 450 kites from their possession.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in Chowki Bhagat area and nabbed Ali and Akramwith 450 kites and 12 chemical coated string rolls.

A case has been registered against the accused.