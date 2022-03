MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Sanawan police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 3 wine dealers and recovered 450 liters of wine during crackdown against wine sellers.

Police also claimed to unearthed 3 working distilleries in sanawan police limits.Police registered the cases against Anwer,Naseer and Taju under drug act after nabbing them during crackdown.