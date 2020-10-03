UrduPoint.com
450 Outlaws Arrested, 61 Kg Narcotics Seized In September

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:26 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :District police have arrested 450 accused including 100 proclaimed offenders, 95 drug traffickers and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons from their possession during last month (September).

According to police spokesman here on Saturday, the police in a campaign against criminals arrested 450 outlaws including 100 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 95 drug pushers, 204 on the charge of having illegal weapons and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. As per details the police recovered 35 kg Hashish, Opium 26 kg and 11,635 bottlesof liquor, illegal weapons--143 pistols 30 bore, 07 kalashnikov, 22 rifles (222,444,223 bore, 7 mm, 8 mm),38 guns 12 bore, 01 revolver 32 bore and 1516 cartridges from their possession, spokesman added.

