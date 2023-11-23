450 pilgrims left Nankana Sahib from Larkana

About 450 pilgrims, including men, women, and children from the Hindu, Sikh and Bagri communities left Larkana from Railway Station in a Special Train 'National Peace and Interfaith Harmony Train’, for Nankana Sahib(Lahore), on Thursday to attend the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the first spiritual leader of the Sikh Community, at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib in Sheikhupura District

The Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter has sent this delegation of pilgrims (Yatris) under the leadership of its Chairman of the Larkana chapter Harish Lal.

Na Lal said that the three-day celebrations began at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion, on November 25, 2023.

After attending the main function at Nankana Sahib, the pilgrims will visit other Sikh shrines, including Punja Sahib, Sacha Sauda Sahib, Raori Sahib, and Dera Sahib in and around Lahore, he added.

He said that the yatris delegation from various districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Dadu districts to join celebrations marking the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Chairman of Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter Harish Lal, while talking to media-men that the purpose of this special train service is to facilitate the local people to offer their rituals easily at Nankana Sahib from their doorsteps. He also said that to give a message of peace and interfaith harmony to everyone in Pakistan.

He further said that the Constitution of Pakistan has also given a right to non-Muslims to profess and practice their religious rituals peacefully and openly and we believe that it will propagate a message of peace and interfaith harmony among ourselves.

The pilgrims from the Hindu community said that every year we leave Larkana in a special train and leave for Nankana Sahib to participate in the Baba Gurunak's birthday celebrations where we perform pooja on Baba Gurunak's birthday and take part in various rituals that give us peace of mind.