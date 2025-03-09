450 police officials ensuring security at Churches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) As many as 450 police officials were providing security at the Churches to ensure the protection of worshipers on Sunday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, effective security arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of the Christian community and special teams of the respective police stations, Elite Force and Dolphin Force were also performing patrol duties in the surrounding areas of the churches.

Senior officers remained alert to monitor that the strict security arrangements for the churches were in place and continuously check the presence of personnel at the place of their duty, the spokesman said.