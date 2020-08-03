450 rescuers performed duty on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 450 rescuers performed duty to cope with any emergency on Eid-ul-Azha, spokesman of Rescue 1122 said on Monday.

He told that staff was remained on special duties in district control room, along with emergency rescue stations, while 78 equipped emergency ambulances including ambulance, fire vehicles and motorbike ambulances were remained on high alert.

He informed that key points to cover Eid-ul-Azha prayers were established at Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park, Liaquat Bagh, 22 No chungi, Jamaia Masjid, Rawal Park and Capt Shaheed Bilal chowk whereas check posts were also established at Allama iqbal park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park and T-Chowk Rawat during eid days.

District Control Rooms remained functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers were restricted in this regard.