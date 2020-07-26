UrduPoint.com
450 Rescuers To Perform Duties On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

450 rescuers to perform duties on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalized comprehensive arrangements for the provision of timely rescue and relief service in case of any emergency on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, more than 450 rescuers would perform special duties in the district while 78 equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles and motorbike ambulances would remain on high alert.

He informed that key points to cover the eid prayers would be established at Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park, Liaquat Bagh, 22 no chungi, Jamaia Masjid, Rawal Park and Capt Shaheed Bilal chowk whereas check posts would also be established at Allama Iqbal park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park and T-Chowk Rawat during all three days holidays.

District Control Rooms will also be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been cancelled in this regard.

The Rescue 1122 also advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid ul Azha holidays.

