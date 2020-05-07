450 sacks wheat seized, rice godown sealed in Mianwali

Assistant Commissioner Minawali, Farhan Mujtba, has seized over 450 sacks of wheat and sealed a godown of rice for hoarding in Dawood Khel police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Minawali, Farhan Mujtba, has seized over 450 sacks of wheat and sealed a godown of rice for hoarding in Dawood Khel police limits.

Talking to media persons on Thursday assistant commissioner said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and on the direction of deputy commissioner Mianwali during crackdown against black marketers and hoarding the necessities of life including wheat, rice, ghee/cooking oil tehsil administration along with police have conducted raids and sealed a godown of rice while over 450 sacks of wheat have also been recovered from a store of trader.

He said that in this connection special price control magistrates have started crackdown against black marketers and hoarders.