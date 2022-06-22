UrduPoint.com

450 Sikh Pilgrims Arrive In Lahore To Observe Death Anniversary Of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

450 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Lahore to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A group of 450 Sikh pilgrims has arrived in Pakistan from India to observe the 183rd death anniversary of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan and Pakistan Gurdwara Sikh Prabandhak Committee officials received the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah Border.

"Some 450 Indian Sikhs arrived here via Wagah Border from India to attend festivities in connection with the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore. The main event will be held at Dera Sahib on June 29," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told the media.

He said that a langar (lunch) was served to all visiting Sikh pilgrims at Wagah before their departure for Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, some 80 kms from Lahore.

During their stay, the pilgrims would also visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Hashmi said that the Pakistan government had issued visas to 500 Indian Sikhs. However, 450 turned up, he said.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire, who ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. The issuance of visas to Indian Sikhs is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Century Visit Nankana Sahib Wagah June Border Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.