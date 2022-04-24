450 Sugar bags, 600 kg ghee seized as two godowns sealed in Rajanpur

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :District Administration on Sunday raided against hoarders and seized 450 sugar bags and 600 kgs of ghee oil by sealing two godowns, according to official sources.

Assistant Commissioner of Rajanpur raided at godowns owned by private individuals and in the process seized 450 sugar bags and 600 kgs of ghee from these two warehouses.

Assistant Commissioner also sealed the two godowns and started further legal action.

He said that the strict action was being taken against hoarders and added that sale of sugar and ghee on higher rates would not be tolerated.