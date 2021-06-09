UrduPoint.com
450 TVET Institutes Accredited, 100 More Recommended For Accreditation: Chairman

Wed 09th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman NAVTTC, Syed javed Hassan Wednesday said that a total of 450 institutes have already been accredited while accreditation reports of 100 TVET institutes throughout Pakistan were presented before the Forum of TA&QEC for the final approval.

He expressed these views during the 17th TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) meeting held here in connection with the World Accreditation Day being celebrated on 9th June(Wednesday) to promote the value of accreditation for improving quality of services.

The meeting was held at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters Islamabad.

The meeting was convened under the newly established National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-Tvs).

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAVTTC, Syed javed Hassan said that such rigorous proceedings will help in ensuring the merit and transparency in the selection of TVET institutes.

The Executive Director, NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, mentioned that the establishment of the National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream reflects the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's vision to impart quality skills to youth and to maximize the employability of Pakistani youth in global job market.

Chairman NAC, Mian Waqas Masood highlighted that NAC is working to serve the purpose of grading the technical and vocational institutes according to the international standards on one hand, and on the other hand to discourage the issuance of fake certificates.

The participants of the meeting included Chairman TA&QEC Mr. Hilal Sheikh, Director General (AC &IC) Mr. Muhammad Riaz and representatives from TVET sector.

