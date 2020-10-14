UrduPoint.com
450 Women Screened In KTH's Breast Cancer Awareness Camp

Wed 14th October 2020

450 women screened in KTH's breast cancer awareness camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 450 women have visited so far the camp set up at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for learning about breast cancer and screening.

The KTH is operating the camp since October 1 to raise awareness about breast cancer and clinically examined women for the disease free of cost.

The hospital's spokesperson said that women visit the breast cancer awareness and screening camp where free of cost clinical examination, breast cancer awareness sessions and breast ultrasound scanning for cancer continued in hospital.

Till date, he added that 450 women have visited the camp for learning how to self-examination and later the women were clinical examined by doctors and their ultrasound and mammography were done free of cost.

However, he said that out of total 450 women, eight had been diagnosed with cancer.

He hoped that early detection would save lives of these eight patients.

