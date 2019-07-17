UrduPoint.com
4,500 Applications Processed By Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) One-window

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

The one-window counter of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), primarily set up to facilitate general public, processed some 4,500 applications during the year 2018-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) -:The one-window counter of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), primarily set up to facilitate general public, processed some 4,500 applications during the year 2018-19.

Director General FDA Amir Aziz,while presenting a report of one-window counter here Wednesday,said that most of the applicants' issues were resolved after fulfilling legal requirements.

He said that the applicants get informed about the status of their cases through SMS.

The DG directed the officers to check legal requirements in the cases submitted at the counter and present proposed format to further improve performance of FDA one-window counter.

