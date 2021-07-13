4500 cops vaccinated against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 4500 police personnel have been vaccinated in Multan including 350 on Tuesday against the novel coronavirus, police spokesman said.

The process of getting police personnel vaccinated against novel coronavirus was in progress at a fast pace in accordance with the government instructions.

It has now entered its final phase and remaining police officials and officers would get vaccine soon, the spokesman concluded.