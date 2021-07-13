UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4500 Cops Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

4500 cops vaccinated against coronavirus

Over 4500 police personnel have been vaccinated in Multan including 350 on Tuesday against the novel coronavirus, police spokesman said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 4500 police personnel have been vaccinated in Multan including 350 on Tuesday against the novel coronavirus, police spokesman said.

The process of getting police personnel vaccinated against novel coronavirus was in progress at a fast pace in accordance with the government instructions.

It has now entered its final phase and remaining police officials and officers would get vaccine soon, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Police Progress National University Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

1 minute ago

US Provides Nearly $400Mln for Small Rural Hospita ..

9 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Invites New Israeli President to Visit U ..

11 seconds ago

Creators Union of Arab grants Sheikha Shamma bint ..

1 hour ago

Spain to Give Award to Health Workers Who Died of ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan captain Azam stars with 158 against Engla ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.