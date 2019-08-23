4,500 kg iron bars of Orange Line project recovered, 3 arrested

Lahore Police on Friday arrested three persons involved in steeling of 4,500-kg iron bars of Metro Orange Line, Hanjerwal area here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Police on Friday arrested three persons involved in steeling of 4,500-kg iron bars of Metro Orange Line, Hanjerwal area here.

Police said that the accused were fleeing after steeling iron bars.

Meanwhile, labourers working on the project tried to stop them and informed the Dolphin force. The policemen later succeeded in arresting the accused near Thokhar Niaz Beg.

Dolphin officials also recovered the iron bars from them and handed the accused over to the police concerned for legal action.