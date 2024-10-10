4,500 kites seized, two arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Mansoorabad police seized over 4500 kites, in addition to huge quantities of raw material by unearthing a kite manufacturing factory near here Thursday.

According to police sources, police have arrested two accused identified as Anas and Asad while owner Nadir Ali managed to flee.

Police have registered a case and started legal action.