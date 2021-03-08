4500 kites,100 string rolls recovered in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Changa Manga police arrested a kite seller and recovered 4500 kites,over 100 string rolls,rifle and a number of bullets from his possession.

Police said on Monday that the team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and caught kite seller Mazhar.The team recovered 4500 kites and over 100 string rolls and registered case under kite-flying act.