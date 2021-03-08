4500 Kites,100 String Rolls Recovered In Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:49 PM
KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Changa Manga police arrested a kite seller and recovered 4500 kites,over 100 string rolls,rifle and a number of bullets from his possession.
Police said on Monday that the team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and caught kite seller Mazhar.The team recovered 4500 kites and over 100 string rolls and registered case under kite-flying act.