4,500 Latest Cameras To Be Installed In All Punjab Jails
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Home Department has decided to install latest cameras for complete monitoring of all 43 jails across Punjab.
This decision was taken in the Jail Reforms Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal. IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza and senior officers also attended the meeting. According to the spokesman, every inch of jails across Punjab will be brought under the coverage of cameras. With the installation of cameras, all offices, prisoner barracks, security wall, jammers area, kitchen, hospital, library and all entry exit points will come under surveillance.
In total, 4500 modern cameras will be installed in 43 jails of Punjab. In this way, all places will be monitored by cameras in the format of high security zone.
He said that the newly installed cameras will be equipped with artificial intelligence. Control rooms will also be set up in all jails, IG Prisons office and home department for effective monitoring. The spokesman said that the installation of cameras will make the jails more secure and ensure fool-proof security arrangements.
