4500 Liter Spurious Milk, 130 Kg Powder, 90 Liter Oil Discarded, 2 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:11 PM

4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder, 90 liter oil discarded, 2 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has discarded 4500 liter spurious milk, 130 kg powder and 90 liter oil besides arresting two accused and confiscating 2 mixing machines, gas cylinders and other material from two sites in Faisalabad.

Director General PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Wednesday that PFA teams on a tip-off conducted surprise checking of milk shops in Jaranwala and Gardana where spurious milk was being sold.

The teams found sale of spurious milk at Naveed Milk Point in Gardana and confiscated 2500 liter spurious milk made through vegetable oil and powder.

The team also seized 130 liter powder and 90 liter vegetable oil in addition to mixing machine and other material.

Similarly, the PFA team also seized 2000 liter spurious milk from Milk Mart Jaranwala and confiscated its mixing machine, chemicals, powder and other material.

The PFA teams also arrested two accused from both sites and sealed premises of these shops after samples of their milk were declared unfit for human consumption in laboratory analysis, he added.

