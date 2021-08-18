UrduPoint.com

4500 Police Officials To Be Deployed On 10th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Police have finalized security plan for 10th Muharram as more than 4500 police officials besides, volunteers and police qaumi razakars (PQRs) would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident

According to police sources, a total of 130 majalis and 155 mourning processions would be organized in the city out of which 27 majalis and 21 mourning processions have been declared in category-A. The City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth has finalized the security plan under which 4500 police officials, 1374 police qaumi razakars (PQR) and 2215 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

On the other hand, CCTV cameras have also been installed at sensitive places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis while mourning processions would also be monitored through drone cameras.

The police have set up a control room at CPO office to monitor the security while implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) was also being ensured, police sources added.

The police sources said that police check posts have been set up at 13 different places of the city and also at entry and exit points where comprehensive checking would be made. The CPO has also deployed 12 teams of Elite force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad for patrolling in the city while eleven reserves would remain alert to deal any emergency like situation.

The city police officer has urged citizens to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities around them and informed police through emergency helpline 15.

