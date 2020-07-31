4500 police officials to ensure security on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have finalized security arrangements under a comprehensive plan devised for Eid-ul-Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

On the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas , as many as 4500 police officials will be deployed to provide security cover to the citizens on Eid.

According to the Rawalpindi police spokesman here Friday, the security personnel would be deployed on 674 Mosques and 63 Imam Bargahs, 63 Eid congregations, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of the respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the district.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens,he informed .

Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid congregations while special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city.