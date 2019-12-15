UrduPoint.com
4500 Policemen Performed Duty During Cricket Match

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:50 PM

4500 policemen performed duty during cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Foolproof security arrangements were made to provide security cover to the cricket lovers during the test match played between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

According to police spokesman, as many as 4500 armed policemen performed their duties to maintain peace.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas also expressed entire satisfaction over the performance of officials during the mega event took place in Rawalpindi.

CPO said that no incident/mishap reported, this is achievement of the police department.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police had issued traffic plan on the occasion of test cricket match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has also congratulated wardens who performed their duties dedicatedly and to maintain traffic flow and to facilitate the motorists.

Meanwhile, the second test cricket match between Pakistan Sri Lanka will be played at Karachi from December 19, 2019.

