4500 wheat bags recovered from two godowns

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat and flour stockers across the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa.

The team along with city administration raided at stara mill situated at Lahore road and Khadim mill while 4500 stocked wheat bags were recovered from these two mills.

The city administration registered the case against the owner of the mills under hoarding act.