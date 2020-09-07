45000-feet long water supply line in Nishkoh, Upper Chitral completed

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The longest pipeline in the upper Chitral of Nishkoh area has been completed which would provide clean drinking water to 350 households of the area.

Muhammad Asif, sub-engineer of the public health engineering department, and representatives of the construction company along with elites of the area inspected the project from source.

According to Engineer Asif, this was the longest pipeline which was 45000 feet long and was completed at a cost of Rs 450 million. He said that the tender for this scheme was awarded in 2015 but the work on it was stopped several times due to resentment and differences among the people of the area.He jirga of local elders get the issue resolved and paved the project to be carried on. Local dignitaries and former councilors also inspected the scheme. Now the water falls into the tank and in the next few weeks the water would be delivered door to door through the pipeline.

Azam Khan,former councilor of the area, said that earlier people were forced to drink the muddy water of the river and women used to bring water from far-flung areas.

Pesh Imam of the Jama Masjid in the area also expressed happiness and satisfaction over the completion of the project.On this occasion, Haji Mehboob Azam, Chief Executive of the construction company, in telephonic message to the people, said that they should resolve their differences amicably and work together to make this project a success.

He assured that he would not leave the project until drinking water reached doorsteps of houses in the area.People in the area have also expressed gratitude to Mehboob Azam and the public health department and hoped that the project would be completed in the next few weeks and clean drinking water would reach their homes.

It is worth mentioning here that there was an acute shortage of drinking water in this area and people were forced to drink dirty river water.