45,000 Sacrificial Animals Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Livestock Dr Asif Suleman Sahi on Friday said so far 45,000 sacrificial animals had been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease in the division.

Talking to APP here, he said lumpy skin vaccination drive started from June 17 which would continue till June 25.

He said livestock teams were visiting villages to create awareness among farmers about the importance of keeping their cattle clean besides providing a healthy atmosphere to animals.

He said 19 veterinary services camps would also be set up in sale markets of sacrificial animals in the division in which a veterinary doctor with staff would be available round-the-clock where various tests for animals would be conducted free.

The livestock teams had been deputed at entry and exit points of inter-district routes where sacrificial animals coming from others districts were disinfected with anti-ticks spray, he said.

Talking about lumpy skin causes, he said the disease was caused by flies, mosquitoes, and ticks, and urged farmers to apply spray to kill them.

He said the lumpy skin disease did not transmit to humans from animals and their meatand milk was safe for human consumption.

