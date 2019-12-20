UrduPoint.com
45,000 Women Registered As Voters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

45,000 women registered as voters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Trust for Democratic Accountability and education (TDEA), Election Commission of Pakistan, National Database and Registration Authority and a local NGO Baidarie facilitated 45,000 women during 2019 to obtain their Computerized National Identity Cards and get them registered as voters.

Head Baidarie Arshad Mirza told APP that his team was making continuous efforts to narrow the gender gap in voter registration in Sialkot district. The organization was implementing its Programme 'Strengthening Electoral and Legislative Process'.

by March 2020, he said that the organisation plans to provide facilitation to 25,000 more women to get their CNICs and become eligible for registration as voters.

