UrduPoint.com

450,000 Metric Tons Imported Wheat To Reach Gwadar Port In March: Zafar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

450,000 metric tons imported wheat to reach Gwadar Port in March: Zafar

About nine ships carrying 450,000 metric tons of imported wheat will be arrived at Gwadar port in the first week of March, due to which large-scale commercial boom is going to start at Gwadar port in the beginning of next month

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :About nine ships carrying 450,000 metric tons of imported wheat will be arrived at Gwadar port in the first week of March, due to which large-scale commercial boom is going to start at Gwadar port in the beginning of next month.

Operational preparations are in final stages for import of wheat in such a large volume at Gwadar port for which all stakeholders including Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Pasco, LNC, Navy 3rd FP, security agencies, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Gwadar Customs , Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar International Terminal Limited are busy.

These views were expressed by Secretary National food Security Zafar Hassan while chairing an important coordination meeting with Gwadar Port Operators and Gwadar International Terminal Limited here Tuesday to discuss the detailed operational management of wheat import at Gwadar Port.

Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company Yu Bo, Chief Operating Officer Gwadar International Terminal Limited Hio Jian, General Manager Operations Trading Corporation of Pakistan Shiraz Ali, Managing Director Pasco Captain (retd) Saeed Ahmed and others were present in the meeting.

Chairman Gwadar International Terminal Limited told the meeting that the import and delivery of urea was practiced at Gwadar port in the last month in which no shortcoming was revealed. He said that anchorage was ensured for incoming ships and two vessels could be operated simultaneously by 200 vehicles for wheat operations on a daily basis.

The Secretary National Food Security, while giving an indication to Gwadar Port to give this kind of business, said that this port, equipped with all kinds of facilities, was providing ease in the delivery of products, while 4,50,000 metric tons of wheat was transported through Gwadar port.

A formal agreement was signed last year between TCP and Gwadar International Terminal Limited for importation. This agreement is a major step towards enhancing the natural potential of Gwadar Port as a logistics hub in the region which will ultimately contribute USD 10 billion in GDP to Pakistan's economy, he said.

He said that Gwadar International Terminal Limited's statement said that Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Gwadar International Terminal Limited ratified the agreement on December 9.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet approved the lowest bid of a Russian company to import 450,000 metric tonnes of wheat through Gwadar port, he said.

He said that it was decided that the additional cost of inland transportation from Gwadar port would be borne by the pass which would be collected from the provinces at the time of release of wheat stocks.

Import of wheat through Gwadar will mark the beginning of a new era of business, trade and commercial activities at Gwadar port, he maintained.

Gwadar Port Authority announced the preparation of wheat import using Gwadar port as a new milestone and said that the import of wheat will boost commercial activities in Gwadar, it would also boost the employment potential as there will be a large demand for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower when such activities take off.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Russia China Company Vehicles Gwadar Jian Shiraz Bo Anchorage Hub United States Dollars March December Stocks All From Cabinet Agreement Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

12 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

18 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

18 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

18 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.