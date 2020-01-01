UrduPoint.com
4500kg Polythene Bags Seized In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:46 PM

The district administration has conducted raids on shops in Qisakhwani and Kohat Road by seizing 4500 kilogram polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has conducted raids on shops in Qisakhwani and Kohat Road by seizing 4500 kilogram polythene bags.

The spokesman of district administration Peshawar told APP that on directives of deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, assistant commissioner Sara Rehman and additional assistant commissioner Habibullah Khan along with officers of environment department conducted raids at Qisakhwani bazaar and Kohat road and checked shops and stores. They seized 4500 kilogram polythene bags from shops.

He said 4000 kilogram polythene bags were seized from Qisakhwani and 500 kg from Kohat Road after the Environment Department's officials confirmed it.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said action would be taken against godwons and stores owners as per law. He said zero tolerance has been adopted against use of polythene bags and strong action would be taken upon seeing it in stores, godwons and shops besides others places.

He said action against polythene bags would continue in Peshawar. The Provincial Government has already banned the use and manufacturing of polythene bags due to its negative effects on environment besides causing water pollution. The Government has allowed use of biodegradable bags as it can easily be decomposed and are environment friendly.

