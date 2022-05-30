UrduPoint.com

4,503 People Vaccinated Against Cholera, Typhoid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:22 PM

As many as 4503 people have been vaccinated against the Chorale and Typhoid infections since the start of this year, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal here on Monday

Giving details of the punitive actions, the CEO told APP that around 1832 notices had been issued on poor hygiene conditions while 1018 challans were submitted in the courts over violation of public health standards.

She informed that the Courts imposed a fine of Rs 717,300 on the violators.

Dr Faiza added that during public safety health activities, the health authority had found 29 water samples contaminated,254 fits for drinking out of the total 283 samples collected for microorganism detection.

She said that surveillance was being carried out to ensure hygiene food to the residents of the district and said that the authority had issued a heatwave advisory for people's awareness and urged the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls.

