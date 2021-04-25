450,338 COVID-19 test conducted so far in division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 450,338 persons have been tested for Covid-19 from spread of the virus in March 2020 to till date in the entire division.

According to data issued by the Commissioner office, out of the total suspect cases 26,672 were declared confirmed including 22,674 from Rawalpindi, 2153 Jehlum, 979 Chakwal and 472 from Attock district while results of 329,604 were tested negative.

The data showed that 1242 have died during the period with 1102 from Rawalpindi, 56 from Jehlum,78 from Chakwal and six from Attock.

"The positivity ratio of cases during last one week was reported 5.9 percent in Rawalpindi, 3.10 percent in Jehlum, 5.12 percent in Chakwal and 6 per cent in Attock," the data showed.

Meanwhile, the District Health Coordinator Dr Jawad Nazir told APP that with an addition of 137 more new cases during the last 24 hours, the tally of confirmed cases rose to 23132 in the district with 21320 from Rawalpindi and 1812 from other districts.

He informed that 4012 people having positive results were quarantined including 2293 at home and 1719 in isolation while only 218 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the district.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Guzar Hussain Shah has directed the officials to impose a fine on commercial centres found involved in violating COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs at public places and sealed the shops and hotels if they failed to adopt SOPs.

Shah said the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly as compared to the previous two as the number of corona patients were increasing rapidly.

He directed that wearing of masks must be ensured at all government and private place, especially at Ramzan Sasta bazaars.

