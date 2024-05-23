4,507 Illegal Weapons Cases Registered In Lahore In Current Year
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Lahore Police registered 4,507 cases of illegal weapons, 149 cases of weapon display and 218 cases of jubilant firing during various operations during the current year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Lahore Police registered 4,507 cases of illegal weapons, 149 cases of weapon display and 218 cases of jubilant firing during various operations during the current year.
According to the Lahore Police spokesperson on Thursday, 74 Kalashnikovs, 334 rifles, 171 guns, over 4,000 pistols, and 25,012 bullets were seized from the accused.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said combating criminal elements was a major responsibility of the Lahore Police. He said that the Lahore Police adhered to zero-tolerance policy on firing in jubilation, keeping illegal weapons and weapons display.
The CCPO instructed relevant officers to effectively follow up and conduct intelligence-based operations to detain those involved in jubilant firing and possessing illegal weapons.
